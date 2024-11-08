Bucknell visits No. 23 Kentucky following Williamson’s 32-point game

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Bucknell face No. 23…

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bucknell face No. 23 Kentucky after Noah Williamson scored 32 points in Bucknell’s 75-69 overtime victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Kentucky finished 14-4 at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Wildcats averaged 89.0 points per game last season, 36.7 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 15.4 on fast breaks.

Bucknell finished 11-9 in Patriot League play and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Bison allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.

