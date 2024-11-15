Bucknell hosts Richmond after Bascoe’s 20-point game

Richmond Spiders (1-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-2) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Richmond after Josh…

Richmond Spiders (1-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-2)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Richmond after Josh Bascoe scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 93-89 overtime loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Bucknell went 14-19 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bison allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Richmond went 15-4 in A-10 games and 7-6 on the road a season ago. The Spiders gave up 66.3 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

