Bucknell hosts NJIT following Francis’ 20-point game

NJIT Highlanders (0-5) at Bucknell Bison (3-2) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Bucknell after Tariq…

NJIT Highlanders (0-5) at Bucknell Bison (3-2)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Bucknell after Tariq Francis scored 20 points in NJIT’s 84-64 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Bison are 1-1 in home games. Bucknell leads the Patriot League in rebounding, averaging 35.2 boards. Noah Williamson leads the Bison with 9.2 rebounds.

The Highlanders are 0-3 on the road. NJIT is ninth in the America East scoring 58.8 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

Bucknell averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 58.8 points per game, 23.4 fewer points than the 82.2 Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is scoring 19.2 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bison.

Francis is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.