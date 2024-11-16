Bucknell faces Richmond following Bascoe’s 20-point outing

Richmond Spiders (1-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-2) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -2; over/under is…

Richmond Spiders (1-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-2)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Richmond after Josh Bascoe scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 93-89 overtime loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Bucknell went 14-19 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bison averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 6.8 bench points last season.

Richmond finished 7-6 on the road and 23-10 overall a season ago. The Spiders averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 6.1 second-chance points and 12.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.