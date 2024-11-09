Bucknell faces No. 23 Kentucky following Williamson’s 32-point game

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -23.5; over/under is…

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -23.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on No. 23 Kentucky after Noah Williamson scored 32 points in Bucknell’s 75-69 overtime win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Kentucky went 23-10 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats averaged 89.0 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 29.7 from beyond the arc.

Bucknell finished 8-11 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Bison allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.

