Bucknell faces NJIT after Williamson’s 26-point game

NJIT Highlanders (0-5) at Bucknell Bison (3-2) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -13.5; over/under is…

NJIT Highlanders (0-5) at Bucknell Bison (3-2)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -13.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts NJIT after Noah Williamson scored 26 points in Bucknell’s 80-76 overtime victory over the Richmond Spiders.

The Bison have gone 1-1 at home. Bucknell has a 1-2 record against teams over .500.

The Highlanders are 0-3 on the road. NJIT ranks seventh in the America East shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Bucknell scores 80.2 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 76.4 NJIT gives up. NJIT’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Bucknell has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bison.

Tariq Francis is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

