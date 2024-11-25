Buchanan scores 28 off the bench, Boise State downs South Dakota State 83-82

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Javan Buchanan’s 28 points off of the bench led Boise State to an 83-82…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Javan Buchanan’s 28 points off of the bench led Boise State to an 83-82 victory against South Dakota State on Monday.

Buchanan went 11 of 17 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Broncos (5-1). Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 16 points while going 6 of 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) while they also had seven assists. Julian Bowie went 4 of 4 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Oscar Cluff finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (5-2). Joe Sayler added 19 points for South Dakota State. Kalen Garry had 13 points and five assists.

