Buchanan scores 20 points as George Washington takes down NJIT 84-64

The Associated Press

November 18, 2024, 10:02 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Darren Buchanan Jr.’s 20 points helped George Washington defeat NJIT 84-64 on Monday night.

Buchanan also contributed six assists and four steals for the Revolutionaries (4-0). Rafael Castro added 16 points while going 4 of 6 and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds and three steals. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Tariq Francis led the way for the Highlanders (0-5) with 20 points and nine assists. Jake Goldberg added 14 points for NJIT. Malachi Arrington also had eight points.

George Washington took the lead with 5:39 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 44-34 at halftime, with Castro racking up 14 points. George Washington outscored NJIT in the second half by 10 points, with Buchanan scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.

NEXT UP

George Washington next plays Friday against Kansas State on the road, and NJIT will visit Bucknell on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

