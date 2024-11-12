Buchanan scores 20 as George Washington downs N.C. A&T 85-80

Darren Buchanan Jr.'s 20 points and 11 rebounds helped George Washington defeat N.C. A&T 85-80 on Tuesday night.

Jacoi Hutchinson scored 18 points, shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Revolutionaries (3-0). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. went 6 of 14 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Landon Glasper finished with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Aggies (1-2). Ryan Forrest added 21 points and two steals for N.C. A&T. Jahnathan Lamothe also had 12 points.

Rafael Castro scored 10 points in the first half for George Washington, who led 44-33 at the break. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied six times Hutchinson scored 13 second-half points to help seal the win.

