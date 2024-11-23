Buchanan scores 17, George Washington knocks off Louisiana-Lafayette 83-74

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Darren Buchanan Jr.’s 17 points helped George Washington defeat Louisiana-Lafayette 83-74 on Saturday night.…

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Darren Buchanan Jr.’s 17 points helped George Washington defeat Louisiana-Lafayette 83-74 on Saturday night.

Buchanan added 10 rebounds for the Revolutionaries (5-1). Trey Autry scored 16 points, going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line. Rafael Castro shot 3 of 3 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-5) were led by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil, who recorded 19 points and seven rebounds. Christian Wright added 13 points for Louisiana. Kyran Ratliff also recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

