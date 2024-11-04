Buchanan has 19 as George Washington takes down Mercyhurst 76-59

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 19 points as George Washington beat Mercyhurst 76-59 on Monday night. Buchanan also…

Buchanan also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Revolutionaries. Trey Moss scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the foul line. Rafael Castro had 16 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jeff Planutis led the Lakers in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 11 points for Mercyhurst. Aidan Reichert also had seven points.

A 15-2 George Washington run in the first half tied the game. The teams entered the break tied at 29-29, while Buchanan led their club in scoring with 12 points. George Washington pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to 11 points. They outscored Mercyhurst by 17 points in the final half, as Moss led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

