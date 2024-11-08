Brzovic scores 34 as Charleston beats South Florida 86-71

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic’s 34 points led Charleston over South Florida 86-71 on Friday night. Brzovic also added…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic’s 34 points led Charleston over South Florida 86-71 on Friday night.

Brzovic also added nine rebounds for the Cougars (2-0). CJ Fulton scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and six assists. Deywilk Tavarez shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Kasen Jennings led the way for the Bulls (0-2) with 14 points and four assists. Quincy Adekokoya added 14 points and CJ Brown had 11 points.

Charleston took the lead with 4:40 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-32 at halftime, with Brzovic racking up 19 points. Charleston pulled away with a 15-2 run in the second half. Brzovic led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

