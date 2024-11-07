Brzovic leads Charleston (SC) against South Florida after 27-point performance

South Florida Bulls (0-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC)…

South Florida Bulls (0-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces South Florida after Ante Brzovic scored 27 points in Charleston (SC)’s 90-80 victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Charleston (SC) finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 27-8 overall. The Cougars shot 44.2% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

South Florida went 25-8 overall a season ago while going 8-4 on the road. The Bulls averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 27.0 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

