Bryant hosts Siena following Shoats’ 23-point showing

Siena Saints (1-0) at Bryant Bulldogs (1-0) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Bryant after…

Siena Saints (1-0) at Bryant Bulldogs (1-0)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Bryant after Justice Shoats scored 23 points in Siena’s 72-71 overtime victory over the Brown Bears.

Bryant went 20-13 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 75.4 points per game and shoot 39.7% from the field last season.

Siena went 4-28 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Saints averaged 5.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.