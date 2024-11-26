Bryant defeats Tennessee State 97-85

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon had 22 points in Bryant’s 97-85 win over Tennessee State on Tuesday night. Pinzon…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon had 22 points in Bryant’s 97-85 win over Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Pinzon shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-3). Connor Withers scored 17 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the line. Keyshawn Mitchell finished 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Brandon Weston led the way for the Tigers (3-5) with 24 points and six steals. Antoine Lorick III added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Tennessee State. Carlous Williams had 16 points and two steals.

