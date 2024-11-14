Bryant defeats Buffalo 87-64

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon’s 15 points helped Bryant defeat Buffalo 87-64 on Thursday night. Pinzon shot 6 for…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon’s 15 points helped Bryant defeat Buffalo 87-64 on Thursday night.

Pinzon shot 6 for 16, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (2-1). Earl Timberlake and Barry Evans each scored 13 points.

Ryan Sabol led the Bulls (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Tyson Dunn added 12 points for Buffalo.

The score was 50-25 at halftime, with Timberlake racking up nine points. Bryant extended its lead to 57-25 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Pinzon scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

