Bruns and South Dakota host Western Michigan

South Dakota Coyotes (4-1) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-3)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Western Michigan after Isaac Bruns scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 92-69 victory against the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers.

The Broncos are 2-1 in home games. Western Michigan has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Coyotes are 0-1 in road games. South Dakota ranks seventh in the Summit League shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Western Michigan is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.1% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Muntu averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Bruns is averaging 14 points for the Coyotes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

