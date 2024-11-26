Bruns’ 20 help South Dakota take down Randall 112-50

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns had 20 points in South Dakota’s 112-50 win over Randall of the National Christian…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns had 20 points in South Dakota’s 112-50 win over Randall of the National Christian College Athletic Association on Monday.

Bruns went 8 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Coyotes (6-2). Jevon Hill added 18 points while finishing 6 of 8 from 3-point range while they also had six rebounds. Isaac Bruns had 14 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Saints were led by Braeson Barrs-Richardson, who posted 16 points. Koby Reed added 11 points for Randall. Jordan Jones had eight points and two steals.

