Bruce Thornton, Devin Royal propel Ohio State to 102-69 romp over Green Bay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 25 points to lead seven players in double figures, and Devin Royal posted a double-double as Ohio State steamrolled Green Bay 102-69 on Monday night.

Thornton made 7 of 10 shots with five 3-pointers for the Buckeyes (5-1), who improved to 4-0 at home. He made 6 of 7 at the free-throw line and totaled nine assists. Royal pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Meechie Johnson scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half to help Ohio State take a 42-32 lead into the locker room.

John Mobley Jr. had 14 points and Sean Stewart added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Buckeyes. Micah Parrish and reserve Evan Mahaffey both scored 10.

Anthony Roy scored 30 points to lead the Phoenix (2-5), who fell to 1-4 on the road. Roy buried 10 of 16 shots, including 8 of 12 from beyond the arc. He has scored at least 30 in three straight games and done it four times this season. Roy, an NAIA All-America choice last season at Langston University, leads the nation with a 28.0 scoring average.

The Buckeyes topped the century mark for a second straight game after posting a 104-60 victory over Campbell their last time out.

Ohio State outrebounded Green Bay 37-23 and scored 30 points off of 18 turnovers by the Phoenix.

Ohio State shot 55.9% from the floor, 45.2% from beyond the arc (14 for 31) and made 12 of 19 free throws.

Green Bay shot 49% overall and 41.7% from distance (10 for 24). The Phoenix were 11 for 16 at the foul line.

The Buckeyes will host Pittsburgh on Friday. Green Bay returns home to play Campbell on Saturday.

