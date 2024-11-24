Brown’s 17 lead Rhode Island over Charleston (SC) 91-53

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Javonte Brown had 17 points in Rhode Island’s 91-53 victory against Charleston (SC) on Sunday. Brown…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Javonte Brown had 17 points in Rhode Island’s 91-53 victory against Charleston (SC) on Sunday.

Brown added seven rebounds and four blocks for the Rams (5-0). Jamarques Lawrence shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Sebastian Thomas shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

AJ Smith finished with 10 points for the Cougars (4-2). Derrin Boyd added nine points and four assists for Charleston (SC). Deywilk Tavarez also had nine points.

Rhode Island took the lead with 19:31 left in the first half and did not give it up. Brown led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 45-16 at the break. Rhode Island outscored Charleston (SC) by nine points over the final half, while Lawrence led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Rhode Island plays Detroit Mercy and Charleston (SC)plays Northern Kentucky at home.

