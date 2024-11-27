Browning leads Lindenwood against Missouri after 20-point game

Lindenwood Lions (2-4) at Missouri Tigers (5-1) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -28.5; over/under is…

Lindenwood Lions (2-4) at Missouri Tigers (5-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -28.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits Missouri after Markeith Browning II scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 77-64 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. Missouri is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 0-3 on the road. Lindenwood is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Missouri’s average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is shooting 58.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Tigers.

Jadis Jones is averaging 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

