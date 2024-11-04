Brownell’s 20 lead Samford past Mississippi College 100-58

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Brownell’s 20 points helped Samford defeat Mississippi College 100-58 on Monday night. Brownell added six…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Brownell’s 20 points helped Samford defeat Mississippi College 100-58 on Monday night.

Brownell added six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Riley Allenspach scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. Larry Olayinka had 13 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

JJ Harris led the way for the Choctaws with 15 points and seven rebounds. Mississippi College also got 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Tyree Bracey.

