Brownell scores 22 as Samford defeats Utah Valley 84-76

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Brownell had 22 points in Samford’s 84-76 win over Utah Valley on Wednesday night.

Brownell also had four steals for the Bulldogs (6-2). Rylan Jones scored 18 points and added three steals. Lukas Walls went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Wolverines (4-2) were led in scoring by Dominick Nelson, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Tanner Toolson added 15 points for Utah Valley. Carter Welling had 14 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

