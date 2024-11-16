Brownell leads Samford against Texas Southern after 24-point outing

Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at Samford Bulldogs (3-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Texas Southern…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at Samford Bulldogs (3-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Texas Southern after Jaden Brownell scored 24 points in Samford’s 97-96 overtime victory against the North Alabama Lions.

Samford went 29-6 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs shot 49.0% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range last season.

Texas Southern went 14-7 in SWAC play and 6-11 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.6% from deep last season.

