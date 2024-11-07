Brownell leads Samford against Cornell after 20-point performance

Samford Bulldogs (1-0) at Cornell Big Red (1-0) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Cornell…

Samford Bulldogs (1-0) at Cornell Big Red (1-0)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Cornell after Jaden Brownell scored 20 points in Samford’s 100-58 win over the Mississippi College Choctaws.

Cornell finished 10-1 at home last season while going 22-8 overall. The Big Red averaged 8.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Samford finished 29-6 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 17.6 assists per game on 30.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

