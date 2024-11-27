Brown wins 77-54 against Stony Brook

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Aaron Cooley’s 17 points helped Brown defeat Stony Brook 77-54 on Wednesday. Cooley also contributed five…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Aaron Cooley’s 17 points helped Brown defeat Stony Brook 77-54 on Wednesday.

Cooley also contributed five rebounds for the Bears (4-3). AJ Lesburt Jr. scored 16 points, going 6 of 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Landon Lewis shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Joseph Octave finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Seawolves (2-5). Stony Brook also got 17 points and three steals from Ben Wight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

