Brown visits Canisius after Lesburt’s 22-point game

Brown Bears (2-3) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-6)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on Canisius after AJ Lesburt Jr. scored 22 points in Brown’s 89-70 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-1 in home games. Canisius is 0-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Brown is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Canisius averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Brown gives up. Brown’s 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Canisius has given up to its opponents (51.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tana Kopa averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 45.3% and averaging 21.2 points for the Bears.

