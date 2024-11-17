Brown takes down Sacred Heart 89-70 at College Hill Classic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — AJ Lesburt Jr. scored 22 points as Brown beat Sacred Heart 89-70 on Sunday night at…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — AJ Lesburt Jr. scored 22 points as Brown beat Sacred Heart 89-70 on Sunday night at the College Hill Classic.

Lesburt added five rebounds for the Bears (2-3). Kino Lilly Jr. scored 20 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the foul line and added six assists. Landon Lewis had 14 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Amiri Stewart led the way for the Pioneers (1-5) with 14 points. Tanner Thomas added 12 points for Sacred Heart. Bryce Johnson also had 12 points.

