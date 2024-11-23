Brown scores 18, James Madison downs Jacksonville State 71-65

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Xavier Brown had 18 points in James Madison’s 71-65 win against Jacksonville State on Saturday.…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Xavier Brown had 18 points in James Madison’s 71-65 win against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Brown had four steals for the Dukes (4-3). Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 17 points while going 8 of 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Mark Freeman shot 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Gamecocks (4-3) were led by Jaron Pierre Jr., who recorded 24 points, seven assists and two steals. Mason Nicholson added 15 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville State.

James Madison went into halftime leading Jacksonville State 40-29. Brown scored 14 points in the half. James Madison used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 52-40.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

