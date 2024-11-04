Brown puts up 26 in UMKC’s 91-68 win against Hannibal-La Grange

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 26 points in UMKC’s 91-68 win over Hannibal-La Grange on Monday night.…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 26 points in UMKC’s 91-68 win over Hannibal-La Grange on Monday night.

Brown also had nine rebounds and four steals for the Kangaroos. Jayson Petty scored 17 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and 6 for 9 from the line. Cameron Faas had 15 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Trojans were led in scoring by Josh Talton, who finished with 19 points. Kell Estep added 13 points and two steals for Hannibal-La Grange.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.