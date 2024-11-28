Brown plays Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3) vs. Brown Bears (2-4) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent State…

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-3) vs. Brown Bears (2-4)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Brown square off in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Bears are 2-4 in non-conference play. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 13.8 assists per game led by Grace Arnolie averaging 3.0.

The Golden Flashes have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Kent State is eighth in college basketball with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bridget Dunn averaging 8.8.

Brown is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Brown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arnolie is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bears.

Jenna Batsch is averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Flashes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.