Brown leads UMKC against No. 14 Creighton after 20-point outing

UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at Creighton Bluejays (3-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -21.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits No. 14 Creighton after Jamar Brown scored 20 points in UMKC’s 82-56 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Creighton went 25-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bluejays averaged 80.4 points per game last season, 11.7 from the free-throw line and 32.1 from beyond the arc.

UMKC went 16-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Kangaroos averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 28.6 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

