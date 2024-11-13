Live Radio
Brown leads Nicholls State against Northern Kentucky after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 3:42 AM

Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on Northern Kentucky after Robert Brown III scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 93-44 win against the Mississippi University for Women Owls.

Northern Kentucky finished 18-15 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Norse shot 45.6% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

Nicholls State went 15-6 in Southland action and 8-9 on the road last season. The Colonels shot 44.5% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

