Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Brown leads Nicholls State…

Brown leads Nicholls State against Northern Kentucky after 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2024, 3:42 AM

Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -5.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Northern Kentucky after Robert Brown III scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 93-44 victory over the Mississippi University for Women Owls.

Northern Kentucky went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Norse averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 15.1 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from deep.

Nicholls State finished 8-9 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Colonels averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up