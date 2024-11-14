Brown leads Nicholls State against Northern Kentucky after 21-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse…

Nicholls State Colonels (1-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -5.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Northern Kentucky after Robert Brown III scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 93-44 victory over the Mississippi University for Women Owls.

Northern Kentucky went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Norse averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 15.1 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from deep.

Nicholls State finished 8-9 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Colonels averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

