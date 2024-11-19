Brown leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Army after 28-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-3) at Army Black Knights (2-2) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-3) at Army Black Knights (2-2)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Army after Terrence Brown scored 28 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 85-82 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

Army finished 10-22 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Black Knights averaged 9.7 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 6.9 bench points last season.

The Knights have gone 0-3 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is fourth in the NEC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Tweedy averaging 2.0.

