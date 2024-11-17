Brown hosts Sacred Heart following Lilly’s 24-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-4) at Brown Bears (1-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5;…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-4) at Brown Bears (1-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays Sacred Heart after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 24 points in Brown’s 73-65 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Brown finished 13-18 overall last season while going 5-7 at home. The Bears averaged 71.4 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.2% from deep last season.

The Pioneers have gone 0-3 away from home. Sacred Heart is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

