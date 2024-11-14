Brown-Hagger scores career-high 23 to lead No. 23 Illinois women to 84-37 win over Eastern Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Brown-Hagger scored a career-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Kendall Bostic had a double-double and…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Brown-Hagger scored a career-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Kendall Bostic had a double-double and No. 23 Illinois coasted to an 84-37 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.

The Illini (3-0) shot 55% and went 9 of 19 from 3-point range, going 1 of 5 in a ragged fourth quarter. The Panthers (0-2) were 2 of 25 behind the arc (8%), shot 24% overall and were outrebounded 44-27.

Bostic had 11 points and 12 rebounds for her 35th career double-double. Gretchen Dolan added 13 points and Adalia McKenzie had 11, going 5 for 5 from the field. Brynn Shoup-Hill had nine points and nine rebounds.

Jayda Johnston led Eastern Illinois with eight points and Kiyley Flowers had seven steals.

The Illini scored the first six points of the game and led 12-2 midway through the first quarter, which ended at 19-7.

Brown-Hagger, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer and a layup to start the second quarter, Dolan had a 3 and McKenzie made a layup and it was 29-7 in 40 seconds. It was 41-15 at the half with the Illini shooting 58% and the Panthers 23%.

