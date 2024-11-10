Brown Bears take on the Maine Black Bears in non-conference action

Maine Black Bears (1-1) at Brown Bears (0-1) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4;…

Maine Black Bears (1-1) at Brown Bears (0-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on Maine in out-of-conference action.

Brown went 13-18 overall last season while going 5-7 at home. The Bears allowed opponents to score 71.8 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Maine went 7-10 in America East games and 5-13 on the road last season. The Black Bears averaged 8.4 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

