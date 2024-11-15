Brown Bears play the New Hampshire Wildcats in out-of-conference game

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-3) at Brown Bears (0-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8;…

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-3) at Brown Bears (0-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown and New Hampshire face off in non-conference action.

Brown finished 13-18 overall with a 5-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 71.4 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

New Hampshire went 7-10 on the road and 16-15 overall last season. The Wildcats averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

