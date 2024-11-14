Brown Bears play the New Hampshire Wildcats in non-conference play

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-3) at Brown Bears (0-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown and New…

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-3) at Brown Bears (0-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown and New Hampshire meet in non-conference action.

Brown went 5-7 at home a season ago while going 13-18 overall. The Bears gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

New Hampshire finished 16-15 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

