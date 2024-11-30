Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson host Fairfield

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-5) at Fairfield Stags (3-4) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Fairfield…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-5) at Fairfield Stags (3-4)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Fairfield after Terrence Brown scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 78-76 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Stags are 1-1 on their home court. Fairfield is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knights have gone 0-4 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson allows 83.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Fairfield is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Bergens is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging eight points.

Dylan Jones is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 11.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

