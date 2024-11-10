Brown and Crooks record double-doubles in No. 8 Iowa State women’s 84-56 win over Southern

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Addy Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Audi Crooks had 17 points and 11…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Addy Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Audi Crooks had 17 points and 11 boards to lead No. 8 Iowa State in an 84-56 win over Southern on Sunday.

Brown has had a double-double in two of the first three games and 12 times in her career. It was Crooks’ first double-double of the season and ninth of her career for the Cyclones (3-0).

Emily Ryan had 10 assists and surpassed 800 for her career, and she added eight points and five rebounds.

Sydney Harris added 11 points off the bench for the second straight game.

Aleighyah Fontenot led the Jaguars (0-3) with 16 points and Aniya Gourdine added 10.

Takeaways

Southern: The Jaguars scored a season-high 56 points on a 34.4% shooting, with 10 of the 12 players who got minutes scoring.

Iowa State: The Cyclones outrebounded Southern 50-25, the largest margin they’ve had this season.

Key moment

Iowa State jumped out to a 17-0 lead, holding Southern scoreless the first 5 1/2 minutes.

Key stat

Brown was 5 for 5 and had 12 points in the first half. She finished 8 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 2 from 3-point range. She’s 6 of 12 on 3s through three games.

Up next

Iowa State hosts St. Thomas on Thursday night. Southern travels to Nebraska Tuesday night.

