Brooks scores 20 as UMass-Lowell beats Merrimack 81-74

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks had 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 81-74 victory over Merrimack on Monday night.

Brooks added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the River Hawks (5-2). Yuri Covington scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Anthony Blunt had 13 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

Adam Clark finished with 19 points, five assists and four steals for the Warriors (1-5). Merrimack also got 11 points from Devon Savage. Malik Edmead also had 10 points and four assists.

