Brooks scores 17, No. 20 NC State women warm up in Bahamas for 77-47 win over Southern

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 17 points and No. 20 NC State used a dominating fourth quarter to open the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship with a 77-47 win over Southern on Monday.

The Wolfpack (4-2) had their hands full with the Jaguars (0-7), taking a 29-26 lead at the half as Brooks hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Lorena Awou and Madison Hayes combined for eight points as NC State closed the third quarter with an 8-2 run to lead 45-38.

The teams swapped baskets in the first minute of the fourth quarter before Brooks, Zamareya Jones and Awou combined for 14 points and Aziaha James hit a 3-pointer to cap a 17-0 run. The drought was just two seconds short of five minutes for Southern, which missed five shots and had three turnovers.

The Wolfpack followed with a 12-0 run and outscored the Jaguars, who shot 3 of 12 in the quarter, 32-9.

Jones added 13 points and James 12 for NC State, which faces the winner of Washington-No. 7 LSU for the title on Wednesday.

Aleighyah Fontenot scored 11 points and Aniya Gourdine had 10 for the Jaguars, who have lost to Oklahoma, Iowa State and Nebraska, all currently ranked, as well as Missouri and Colorado. At least two more ranked teams are on their schedule, not including LSU, in Texas and Illinois.

