Britt Prince, Natalie Potts help No. 21 Nebraska women romp past South Dakota 113-70

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Britt Prince finished with 23 points, Natalie Potts scored 22 and 21st-ranked Nebraska cruised to a 113-70 victory over South Dakota on Saturday night.

Prince made 10 of 13 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and added four assists for the Cornhuskers (4-0). Potts buried 8 of 10 shots, including both of her 3-point attempts, and all four of her free throws. She grabbed seven rebounds.

Alexis Markowski pitched in with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Nebraska. Kendall Coley came off the bench to score 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Reserve Kendall Moriarty pitched in with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Grace Larkins topped the Coyotes (0-4) with 28 points, six assists and five rebounds. She made 11 of 18 shots with three 3-pointers and added three steals. Alexi Hempe hit four 3-pointers and scored 14. Carley Duffney scored 10.

Nebraska scored the first seven points, but Larkins answered with a 3-pointer for South Dakota and her layup at the 5:41 mark capped a 12-3 run and put the Coyotes up 15-13. Potts made two free throws, two baskets and a 3-pointer for Nebraska in a 16-3 run to close out the quarter and the Cornhuskers led 29-18 and were never threatened from there.

Nebraska shot 63% from the floor (41 for 65), made 20 of 34 shots from distance (58.8%), and all 11 of its foul shots. The Cornhuskers outrebounded the Coyotes 41-19 and turned 10 turnovers into 18 points.

Nebraska will play its fifth straight game at home on Tuesday when it hosts North Alabama.

