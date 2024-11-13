Briggs and Joshua each score 19 points and Albany tops Dartmouth 87-73

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kheni Briggs and Byron Joshua each scored 19 points as Albany beat Dartmouth 87-73 on Wednesday…

Briggs also contributed seven rebounds for the Great Danes (2-1). Joshua shot 8 of 20 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line. Justin Neely had 18 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Ryan Cornish led the way for the Big Green (2-1) with 18 points. Dartmouth also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Brandon Mitchell-Day. Jackson Munro had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

