Brickner scores 20 in Idaho’s 94-60 win against NAIA-member Northwest (WA)

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 1:08 AM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Brickner had 20 points in Idaho’s 94-60 win over NAIA-member Northwest (WA) on Monday.

Brickner added eight rebounds for the Vandals. Jack Payne scored 14 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Kolton Mitchell went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Eagles were led by Ethan Martin, who posted 12 points. Trent Williams added nine points and two steals for Northwest. Dominic Wilson had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

