Breland leads Charlotte against Miami (FL) after 30-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (3-3) at Miami Hurricanes (5-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Miami (FL) after Hayleigh Breland scored 30 points in Charlotte’s 83-67 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Hurricanes are 4-0 on their home court. Miami (FL) is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

The 49ers are 1-1 in road games. Charlotte is sixth in the AAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Kay Kay Green averaging 3.0.

Miami (FL) scores 77.0 points, 11.3 more per game than the 65.7 Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 62.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 62.8 Miami (FL) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hurricanes.

Breland is averaging 12.2 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the 49ers.

