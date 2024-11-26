Brea and No. 8 Kentucky host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -22.5; over/under…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -22.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky takes on Western Kentucky after Koby Brea scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 108-59 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Kentucky is 10th in college basketball averaging 12.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 42.3% from downtown. Brea leads the team averaging 4.0 makes while shooting 74.1% from 3-point range.

The Hilltoppers are 0-1 in road games. Western Kentucky ranks third in the CUSA shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

Kentucky scores 97.0 points, 24.2 more per game than the 72.8 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brea is shooting 74.1% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16 points.

Julius Thedford averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

