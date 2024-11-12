Braswell leads Charlotte against Richmond after 20-point outing

Richmond Spiders (1-1) at Charlotte 49ers (1-1) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Richmond after…

Richmond Spiders (1-1) at Charlotte 49ers (1-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Richmond after Robert Braswell scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 103-74 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

Charlotte finished 19-12 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The 49ers averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

Richmond finished 7-6 on the road and 23-10 overall last season. The Spiders shot 46.3% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.